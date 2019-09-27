Short Interest in Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Declines By 30.0%

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,048,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,055,000 after buying an additional 604,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,791,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 249,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 44,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Azure Power Global stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 14,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.12 million, a P/E ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 1.29. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Azure Power Global had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 1.67%. Research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZRE. ValuEngine downgraded Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.