Short Interest in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Expands By 14.1%

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:CMD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.00. 382,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.09. Cantel Medical has a 52-week low of $63.47 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.60 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cantel Medical will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

