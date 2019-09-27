Short Interest in Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) Decreases By 37.1%

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the August 15th total of 187,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BURG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oak Ridge Finl. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chanticleer in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of Chanticleer stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,938. Chanticleer has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.53.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 93.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 194,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 4.94% of Chanticleer at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

