Short Interest in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Drops By 32.9%

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,414,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 125,762 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. 47,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,707. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.81.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). China Yuchai International had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $707.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Yuchai International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

