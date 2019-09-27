Short Interest in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Declines By 30.3%

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Dell news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,668,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $137,150,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 144,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $7,416,671.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,126,267 shares of company stock worth $213,383,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dell in the second quarter worth about $86,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Dell by 40.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Dell by 145.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Dell by 29.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Dell in the second quarter worth about $908,000. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DELL traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.95. 2,220,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00. Dell has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 136.69%. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.32 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dell will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.