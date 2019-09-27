Short Interest in Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Drops By 40.3%

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Edap Tms by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 397,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edap Tms by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 184,539 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Edap Tms by 762.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 181,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

EDAP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,791. The stock has a market cap of $126.44 million, a PE ratio of 223.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDAP. ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Edap Tms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Edap Tms from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

