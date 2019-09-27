Short Interest in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Grows By 17.0%

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.29. 1,614,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,077. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $228.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total value of $220,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.17, for a total transaction of $865,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,300.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,601,986. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,763,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,102,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,175,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,274,000 after acquiring an additional 598,976 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 56,300.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 503,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,045,000 after acquiring an additional 502,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 394.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 364,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.