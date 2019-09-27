Short Interest in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Declines By 17.4%

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 141,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,855.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.82. 338,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,042. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

