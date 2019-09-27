Short Interest in HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Decreases By 65.2%

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HVBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered HV Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered HV Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of HV Bancorp worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HV Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. HV Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

