Short Interest in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Expands By 29.2%

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,160,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

IAG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iamgold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CSFB downgraded Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.75 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Iamgold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Iamgold stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. 4,681,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,231. Iamgold has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 678.33 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Iamgold by 33.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 38,501,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after buying an additional 9,680,098 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Iamgold by 47.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 20,061,272 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iamgold by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,487,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 366,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Iamgold by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,025,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,508,000 after purchasing an additional 580,686 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Iamgold by 78.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,795,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

