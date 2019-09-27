Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Decreases By 16.0%

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRSH stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,930. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 7.41.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JRSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jerash Holdings (US) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

