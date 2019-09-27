Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Declines By 36.5%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the August 15th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kamada stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 18,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,345. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $207.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Kamada had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Kamada during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Kamada during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kamada during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kamada during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kamada during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMDA. ValuEngine downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kamada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

