Short Interest in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Drops By 32.1%

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 66.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Leidos by 6.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Leidos by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.02. The company had a trading volume of 873,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.