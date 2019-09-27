Short Interest in Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Decreases By 50.7%

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 129,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEVL shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Level One Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Level One Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on Level One Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other Level One Bancorp news, Director James L. Bellinson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara E. Allushuski purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,750 shares of company stock worth $277,833. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 476.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. 221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $28.05.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.38%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

