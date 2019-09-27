Short Interest in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Drops By 20.6%

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,810,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 21,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,627,850.00. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,302.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,370.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LYFT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LYFT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LYFT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in LYFT by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LYFT from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on LYFT from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

Shares of LYFT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.35. 4,299,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,762,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25. LYFT has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LYFT will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

