Short Interest in Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) Rises By 36.2%

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the August 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on shares of Melinta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Shares of MLNT stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Melinta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.50). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. The business had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics will post -9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

