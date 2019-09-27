Short Interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Rises By 14.0%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MUFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MUFG traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,562. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

