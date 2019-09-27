Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Declines By 15.4%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 395,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Navios Maritime stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. 56,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,217. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $147.19 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 43.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 134,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 379,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 83,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 49.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 194,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.