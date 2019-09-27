Short Interest in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Declines By 56.3%

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 109,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 282,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.49.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OESX shares. TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16,471.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

