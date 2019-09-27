Short Interest in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Decreases By 14.7%

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 596,800 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

PJC traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 86,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $82.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. Piper Jaffray Companies had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $172.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Piper Jaffray Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 56.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 500,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,191,000 after acquiring an additional 181,489 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 935.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 68.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 53,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 69.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 28,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 83.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 61,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PJC shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Jaffray Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

