Short Interest in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Declines By 29.0%

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 26,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMR opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.98. Summer Infant has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

