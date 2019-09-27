Short Interest in Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Drops By 21.2%

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 85,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the first quarter worth $661,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 94.2% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 64,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at $812,000. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLGG stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Super League Gaming will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

