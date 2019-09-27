Short Interest in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Increases By 12.8%

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,490,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 39,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daily Journal Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,922 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,498 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,670 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,523,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,410,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

