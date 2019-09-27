SIG plc (LON:SHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SIG plc (LON:SHI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 143 ($1.87).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHI shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of LON:SHI traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 127.40 ($1.66). 5,594,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.54 million and a PE ratio of 182.00. SIG has a 12 month low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.90 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. SIG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.71%.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

