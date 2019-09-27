Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Holdings Raised by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.21% of Silicon Laboratories worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 70,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 73.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 290.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Tyson Tuttle sold 36,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.86, for a total value of $4,154,715.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,014,237.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,463,675. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.23. The company had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,384. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.75. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.47.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. Benchmark began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

