Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.12

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.12 and last traded at C$6.07, with a volume of 753363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$60.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.16 million. Analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.98, for a total transaction of C$49,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$498,000. Also, Director New Pacific Holdings Corp. sold 50,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$292,545.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 258,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,509,532.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,400 shares of company stock worth $1,912,376.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

