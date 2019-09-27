Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

SBMFF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.52.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

