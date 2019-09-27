Slack (NYSE:WORK) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Slack (NYSE:WORK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 6327062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Specifically, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,091,574.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,329.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,834 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,783.

Get Slack alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Slack from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Slack from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Slack in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,358,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

About Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.