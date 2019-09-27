Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Smart Employee Benefits Inc (CVE:SEB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 35500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20.

Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides professional services and software-enabled services in the areas of healthcare transaction processing and software solutions for corporate and government clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Employee Benefits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Employee Benefits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.