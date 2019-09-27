Smart Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGH)

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 772 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,279% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Smart Global to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Shares of SGH opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Smart Global had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Smart Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Smart Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $60,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen C. Dow purchased 17,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $537,187.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,551 shares of company stock valued at $357,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Smart Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Smart Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in Smart Global by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Smart Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.