SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) were down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$32.62 and last traded at C$32.68, approximately 71,668 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 241,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRU.UN shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.34.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

