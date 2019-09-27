Smartlands One Day Trading Volume Tops $467.00 (SLT)

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Smartlands has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $467.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smartlands has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00006237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00191048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.01027719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00089997 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smartlands Token Profile

Smartlands’ launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands. The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smartlands’ official website is smartlands.io.

Buying and Selling Smartlands

Smartlands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

