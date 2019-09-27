Smith Moore & CO. Has $233,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.91. 918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,436. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $91.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average of $87.98.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.4793 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

