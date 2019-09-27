Smith Moore & CO. Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 696,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 36.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 17.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FAX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.19. 114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,090. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

