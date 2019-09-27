Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.37. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 251 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.

About Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

