South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Sells $364,834.65 in Stock

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Director James W. Roquemore sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $364,834.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SSB stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.03. 161,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,055. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.35. South State Corp has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average of $73.00.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.75 million. South State had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that South State Corp will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSB. BidaskClub cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 price target on shares of South State and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

