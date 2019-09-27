South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSB. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 price objective on shares of South State and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens reissued a sell rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.67.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of SSB opened at $74.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00. South State has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $83.21. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. South State had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that South State will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 8,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $625,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John C. Pollok sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $557,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in South State by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in South State by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in South State by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in South State in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.