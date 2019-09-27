S&P Equity Research Downgrades Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) to Market Perform

S&P Equity Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.14.

BX stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 689,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,843. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $55.17.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 64,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $1,345,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085,152 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,576,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,050,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after purchasing an additional 982,153 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,941,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,885,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,616,000 after purchasing an additional 546,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

