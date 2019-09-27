SpaceChain (SPC) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Upbit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 21% against the dollar. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $210,888.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

