SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,804 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.38% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.12. 22,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,116. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

