Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Up 5.5%

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.52, 125,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 120,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.53 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $57,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spok by 552.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 898,304 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spok by 70.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 555,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 228,668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spok by 1,121.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 124,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Spok by 406.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 66,735 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Spok by 129.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 116,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

