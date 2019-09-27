Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 130.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 78.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 38.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 67.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on Square in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,645,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,829. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 317,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,056.00, a PEG ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 3.41. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

