Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for 2.6% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 159,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,676,000. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $183,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 840,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,867.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $974,900. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.13. 18,046,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,526,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

