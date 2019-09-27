Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,392.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 114.1% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $99.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,219. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.97.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.0715 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

