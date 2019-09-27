Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 350 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $19.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,222.57. 433,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,199.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,172.95. The company has a market cap of $850.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,516.00 price target (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

