Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Down 18.1% in September

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 423,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NYSE:SMP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.90. 51,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,713. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $305.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,354.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela Forbes Lieberman sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,561 shares of company stock worth $2,902,030. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 354,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 60,043 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

