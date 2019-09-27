Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Desjardins upgraded Stars Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut Stars Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.24.

NASDAQ TSG opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Stars Group has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth $232,664,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth $75,451,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 54,571,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,478 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 536.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,343,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth $31,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

