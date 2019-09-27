Starwood European Real Este Fin (LON:SWEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $101.00

Shares of Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32), with a volume of 584773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.32).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

About Starwood European Real Este Fin (LON:SWEF)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

