Steadfast Capital Management LP Grows Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,786,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 660,020 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises about 2.7% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $203,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 758.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 128.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 29.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE NRG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 62,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

