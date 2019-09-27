Steadfast Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $54,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after acquiring an additional 615,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,621,000 after acquiring an additional 533,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 504,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,933,000 after acquiring an additional 439,953 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total value of $1,706,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $441,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,781 shares of company stock valued at $46,309,265. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $219.56. 18,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,374. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $158.29 and a one year high of $268.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.38. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Cowen set a $315.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.69.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

